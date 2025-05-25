Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,086,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VFMO opened at $161.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

