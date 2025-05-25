Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 462,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSEW stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

