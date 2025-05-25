Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Waverly Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $72.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

