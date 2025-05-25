Waverly Advisors LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in KLA by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in KLA by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 99,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $757.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.58.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

