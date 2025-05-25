Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 49,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE GRX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $96,068.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,955,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,910,441.02. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,835 shares of company stock worth $381,929.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

