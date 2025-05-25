Waverly Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,683 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $924,293.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,441.76. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock worth $2,986,916. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

