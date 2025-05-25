Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 1,904 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.