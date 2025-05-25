Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $58,241,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $805,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,155,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,455,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.