Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 466.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,842 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of NextNav worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $44,896.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

