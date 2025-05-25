Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,671 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

