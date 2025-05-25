Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 5,038 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.4%

Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

