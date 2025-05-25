Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,048 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $567.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

