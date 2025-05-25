Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.3%

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

