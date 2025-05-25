Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $54,959.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,506.71. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11,262.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

