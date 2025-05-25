United Advisor Group LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

United Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 1.1% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. United Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 673,420 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $11,173,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $6,499,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 289,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FSK stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.98.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

