United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 284.44%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

