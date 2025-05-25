UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of UDR worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 496,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

NYSE UDR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

