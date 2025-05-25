UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 899,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245,862 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $87,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDD by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,898,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in PDD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,891 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $4,685,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in PDD by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,955,000 after buying an additional 119,580 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Nomura Securities downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PDD

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.