UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,584 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $88,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its position in IAC by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in IAC by 922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in IAC by 4,238.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 229,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IAC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

IAC Stock Down 0.6%

IAC stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.