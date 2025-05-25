UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 23,840 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,840 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Campbell’s worth $75,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

