UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,346,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,456 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $85,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

