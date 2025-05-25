UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,347 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,036 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $74,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $424,386,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

