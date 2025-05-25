UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $64.86 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,589 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.31% of FOX worth $64,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in FOX by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in FOX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in FOX by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

