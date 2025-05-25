Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 63,326 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,326 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Qualys worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,502.18. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $515,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,027.38. This trade represents a 24.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,127 shares of company stock worth $1,904,252. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

