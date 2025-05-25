Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,771,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

