Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

