Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754,576 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.35%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

