ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

ThredUp Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $109,775.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,141.44. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,860 shares of company stock worth $2,592,099. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,367,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ThredUp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ThredUp by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,969,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 939,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 279,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ThredUp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

