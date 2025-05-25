Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $510.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.58. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.49 and a 12 month high of $545.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

