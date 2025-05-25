Stride (STRD) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Stride (STRD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Stride has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Stride has a total market cap of $29.21 million and $63,926.23 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stride Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.341018 USD and is up 5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $34,942.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

