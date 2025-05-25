Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Stratus Properties Price Performance
Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
