Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

Stratus Properties stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratus Properties

About Stratus Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.