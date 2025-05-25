Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRZ. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Starz Entertainment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Starz Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

