Pullen Investment Management LLC Purchases 414 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.2%

GLD stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $211.54 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.