Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of American Vanguard worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market cap of $120.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

