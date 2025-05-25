Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2%

HII opened at $224.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $285.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.98.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.