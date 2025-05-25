Pullen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pullen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises approximately 1.4% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ALL opened at $203.39 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

