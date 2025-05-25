Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

