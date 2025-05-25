Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 204,212 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

