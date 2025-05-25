Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Qifu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 31.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

