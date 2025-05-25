Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $21,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.