Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CJS Securities dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.