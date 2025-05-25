Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 9,946,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 814% from the average session volume of 1,087,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.47. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

