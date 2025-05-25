PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PRCT opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 379,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

