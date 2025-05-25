Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $4,327,607.72 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $4,327,607.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,568.32. This trade represents a 98.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44.

On Monday, March 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $26,991,700.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $133.49. The company has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.03, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

