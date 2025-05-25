Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $3,894,328.68 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.31 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $289.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after acquiring an additional 383,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 382,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

