North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.