Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Toro were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toro by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Toro by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Toro by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Toro by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Toro by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

