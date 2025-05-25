Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DYN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.