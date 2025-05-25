Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,166,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 822,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,778,925. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
