Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Cut to Strong Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Metagenomi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

MGX stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.65.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 134.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Metagenomi by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Metagenomi by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

